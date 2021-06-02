Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.53.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $79.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

