Xponance Inc. Sells 350 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACM. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in AECOM by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of ACM stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.92.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.