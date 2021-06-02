Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,159,000 after acquiring an additional 178,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,093 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,405,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

