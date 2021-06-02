Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.25 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Yalla Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yalla Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Yalla Group stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. 44,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -894.00. Yalla Group has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yalla Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

