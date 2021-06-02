YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

YASKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

Shares of YASKY stock opened at $95.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. YASKAWA Electric has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $117.02.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.