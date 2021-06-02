Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.70

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.70 and last traded at C$14.71, with a volume of 4381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.70.

Y has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Yellow Pages from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Yellow Pages to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.79. The firm has a market cap of C$412.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Yellow Pages’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.