yieldwatch (WATCH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,616.00

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yieldwatch has a market cap of $8.90 million and approximately $1,616.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yieldwatch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00064978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.86 or 0.00291488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00188472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.66 or 0.01051995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yieldwatch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yieldwatch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yieldwatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yieldwatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.