Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires 100 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Repligen makes up 1.5% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $80,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,606,000 after acquiring an additional 320,301 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Repligen by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth about $22,444,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,336,000 after purchasing an additional 82,748 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $76,651.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,559 shares of company stock worth $12,998,676 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $4.87 on Wednesday, hitting $177.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,211. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

