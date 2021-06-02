Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,291. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $166.00 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

