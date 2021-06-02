Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires Shares of 4,700 WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Creative Planning purchased a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $955,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WNS by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of WNS by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 143,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of WNS by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,074. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.35. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

