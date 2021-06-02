Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $248,000 in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTES. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NetEase by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,805,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NetEase by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

NTES stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,653. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.63. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $32.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CLSA cut their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

