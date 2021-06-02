Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $758,000 in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.41. 1,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.