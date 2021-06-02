Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 200 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc trimmed its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,954. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $58.02 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

