Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $121.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price increased by Barclays from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.65.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.53. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $507,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,247,000 after purchasing an additional 205,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.