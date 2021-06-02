Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is a mobile Internet company. It is engaged in the research, development and operation of E-business platform. Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

NASDAQ:YJ opened at $1.82 on Friday. Yunji has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $388.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.01.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Equities analysts predict that Yunji will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Yunji during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Yunji during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Yunji during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Yunji during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yunji during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

