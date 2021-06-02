Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.76. Commercial Metals posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $731,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,073 shares in the company, valued at $18,705,666.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,677 shares of company stock worth $2,991,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,365 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,988,000 after buying an additional 665,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after buying an additional 136,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

