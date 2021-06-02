Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.23). CTI BioPharma also posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTIC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,732. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $233.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.73.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

