Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Intersect ENT posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XENT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Intersect ENT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $560.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

