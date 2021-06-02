Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will post $100.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.88 million to $101.80 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $79.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $413.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.28 million to $418.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $460.66 million, with estimates ranging from $436.19 million to $482.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on REXR. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REXR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.59. 1,292,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,583. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 92.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

