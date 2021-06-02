Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Standex International posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Standex International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at about $38,641,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Standex International by 2,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

SXI traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.00. 36,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,976. Standex International has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $108.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

