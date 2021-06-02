Zacks: Analysts Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report sales of $129.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.60 million and the highest is $135.00 million. First Merchants reported sales of $119.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $514.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.10 million to $531.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $511.73 million, with estimates ranging from $496.30 million to $519.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.56. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $867,606. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 8.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,167,000 after acquiring an additional 44,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 704,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 58,770 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253,088 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

