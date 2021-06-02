Zacks: Analysts Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.86 Million

Analysts predict that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will announce sales of $23.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.60 million. GAN reported sales of $8.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $106.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.10 million to $108.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $141.22 million, with estimates ranging from $139.93 million to $142.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. GAN’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GAN shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GAN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

In related news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of GAN by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of GAN by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 77,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GAN by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in GAN by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 628,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 582,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,898. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.40 million and a P/E ratio of -20.62. GAN has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $31.81.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

