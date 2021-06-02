Zacks: Analysts Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.41. Itron posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,633.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

In other news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,641 shares of company stock worth $338,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 120.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $96.71. 3,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,340. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.77. Itron has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

