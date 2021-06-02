Zacks: Analysts Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will announce sales of $262.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.72 million and the highest is $279.70 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $231.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REG. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regency Centers from $47.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 75.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

