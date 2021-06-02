Zacks: Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.03. Robert Half International reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,797. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.41. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $91.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,746,000 after buying an additional 69,809 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,239,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

