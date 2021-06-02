Zacks: Analysts Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce ($1.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($1.87). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($6.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after buying an additional 2,296,187 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after buying an additional 2,050,954 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,382 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.47. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.