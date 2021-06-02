Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.22. Ashland Global reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASH. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $95.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $95.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

