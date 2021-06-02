Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to post earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Autoliv posted earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.57. 396,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $107.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

