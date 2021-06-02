Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Post $4.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will report earnings per share of $4.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.19. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings per share of $3.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $12.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.34 to $13.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $14.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.63.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $363.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $188.24 and a 1 year high of $383.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

