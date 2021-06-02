Zacks: Brokerages Expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Denny’s posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DENN. Truist downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 42.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,968,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,197,000 after buying an additional 2,061,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth about $12,527,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth about $9,930,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 458,298 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DENN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,060. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

