Zacks: Brokerages Expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. DHI Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

DHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in DHI Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DHI Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in DHI Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. 98,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $169.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.15.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

