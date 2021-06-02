Zacks: Brokerages Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.61. NIKE reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 198%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE opened at $134.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $93.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $212.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

