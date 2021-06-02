Zacks: Brokerages Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.67. PTC reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.38.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in PTC by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in PTC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTC traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.54. 38,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. PTC has a 52 week low of $72.27 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.