Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce $4.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.22 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $16.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $16.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.06 billion to $20.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $215.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $124.74 and a one year high of $225.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after acquiring an additional 976,663 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $84,034,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

