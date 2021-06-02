Zacks: Brokerages Expect Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Surface Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Surface Oncology.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SURF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surface Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

Shares of SURF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.86. 9,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,836. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $384.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Surface Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Surface Oncology by 60.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,069,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 986,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 39.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 2,469.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 494,073 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surface Oncology (SURF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.