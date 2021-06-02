Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to post $3.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.54 billion and the lowest is $3.43 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $13.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

TSCO opened at $181.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.