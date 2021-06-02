Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to Post -$1.32 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to report earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($5.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.20) to ($2.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZLAB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.37.

NASDAQ ZLAB traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.00. The company had a trading volume of 725,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,795. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.38.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,074.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,186 shares of company stock worth $27,181,672 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 32.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $638,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 56.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 240,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,145,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 52.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.