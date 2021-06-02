Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to Post -$1.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to report earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($5.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.20) to ($2.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZLAB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.37.

NASDAQ ZLAB traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.00. The company had a trading volume of 725,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,795. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.38.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,074.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,186 shares of company stock worth $27,181,672 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 32.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $638,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 56.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 240,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,145,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 52.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

