Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get SSP Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SSPPF. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSP Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

SSPPF stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. SSP Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSP Group (SSPPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.