Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) to “Hold”

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. 818,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,743. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,333,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,478,000 after buying an additional 4,813,480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 473.9% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,818,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,745 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

