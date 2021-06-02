Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) to “Buy”

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 42,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 43.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 4.1% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

