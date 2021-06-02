Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) to Buy

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 22.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

