Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.32. The company had a trading volume of 169,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,582. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $196.10 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.20. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.36.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total transaction of $5,778,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,133 shares of company stock valued at $93,321,676. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

