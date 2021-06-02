Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $456.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $456.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.56.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $327.72 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $196.10 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.20. The company has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 145.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.44, for a total value of $4,538,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,133 shares of company stock valued at $93,321,676 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

