Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.560-4.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.56-4.61 EPS.

Shares of ZM traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.72. 5,450,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,582. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $196.10 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.20. The firm has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $416.81.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total value of $2,312,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,236,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $790,424.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,599 shares of company stock worth $154,225,711. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

