ZrCoin Reaches Market Cap of $927,745.92 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $927,745.92 and approximately $59,032.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.84 or 0.00279405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00187408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.21 or 0.01052614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,088.49 or 0.99793654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

