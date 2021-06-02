Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.470-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$664 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $638.21 million.Zscaler also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.080-0.090 EPS.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $191.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.17 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $96.59 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.08.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,986,749.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,978,193. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

