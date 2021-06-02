Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 159 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.96.

SPOT stock opened at $241.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.35. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $177.21 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

