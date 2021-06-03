$0.19 EPS Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.21. The company had a trading volume of 115,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,662. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $171.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

