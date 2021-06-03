$0.23 EPS Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Zillow Group posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 235.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Zillow Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.06. 1,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 710.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.