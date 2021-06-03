$0.23 EPS Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Zillow Group posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 235.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Zillow Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.06. 1,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 710.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.