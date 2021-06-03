$0.29 EPS Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.22. AdaptHealth reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AHCO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.33. 57,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,124. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.67, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.08. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.64.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

